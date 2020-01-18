CARTHAGE — No services have been scheduled for Margaret Ruth Wilkerson, 76, Arrangements by Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home, Carthage. Ms. Wilkerson was born November 15, 1943, in Panola County, and died January 17, 2020.
Margaret Ruth Wilkerson
