Margaret Sue Lilly
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Margaret Lilly will be Visitation Friday December 16, 2022, 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM; Funeral Saturday December 17, 2022, 1:00 PM Bethel Baptist Church 323 Court St Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview mayor in ICU after 'recent health event'
- LIVE: Longview falls to Aledo in state semifinal
- Business Beat: Temporary Camfil location to open in Longview
- ET Football: Class 5A Division I State Semifinals
- Business Digest: Dec. 14, 2022
- HEARTBREAKER: Lobos fall in state semis, 17-14
- LIVE: Suspected tornado moves through Gregg County
- Longview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'
- Neal McCoy reacts to Blake Shelton’s tweet about 'The Voice' coach replacement
- Tornado rolls through Elysian Fields area
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.