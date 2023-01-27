Margaret Virginia Nader
MARSHALL — Virginia Nader, 88, of Marshall, Texas, passed away on January 23, 2023. Virginia was born on October 31, 1934 to Tom and Matilda Nader. A funeral service will be held at 1pm on Friday, January 27, 2023, at the Trinity Episcopal Church. Online condolence’s may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com
