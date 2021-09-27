Maria Jeannette Abney Ludwig
HENDERSON — Mrs. Maria Jeannette Abney Ludwig, 88, of Henderson, passed away on September 22, 2021. She was born February 27, 1933. A register book will be available from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, for friends and family to come sign.
