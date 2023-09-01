Maria Lopez
HENDERSON — Maria Lopez was born on April 17, 1929 and passed away in Henderson on August 29, 2023. A funeral mass for Maria will be held at 10 am on Friday, September 1 at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in Henderson with burial to follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens. A Rosary will begin before the service at 9:30 am. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.