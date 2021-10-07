Marie Ballard
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Memorial services for Marie S. Ballard, 91, of Longview will be 2 pm Saturday, October 9, 2021 in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will be at Rosewood Park. Mrs. Ballard was born Jan, 26, 1930 and died Oct. 5, 2021. Open viewing will be from 9 am - 7pm Friday.
