LONGVIEW — A memorial service celebrating the life of Marilyn C. Smith, of Longview will be 2pm, Friday, January 21, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. She was born January 21, 1956, in Monroe, LA and passed away January 11, 2022. An online memorial book may be signed at www.raderfh.com.
