Marilyn Lewis Young
HUGHES SPRINGS — Marilyn Alene Lewis Young was born January 9, 1945 in Paducah, Texas to R.B. and Johnnie Lewis. She went to be with the Lord on May 9, 2022. Services will be 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Hughes Springs with Gary Stewart officiating.
