LONGVIEW — Marilyn Montgomery Hooper, 67, of Longview, Visitation, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Hooper was born March 4, 1953, in Longview, and died May 9, 2020.
Marilyn Montgomery Hooper
