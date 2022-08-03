Marilyn Sue Summers
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Marilyn Sue Summers, 83 of Kilgore will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Pastor Don Nicholson officiating. Private family burial will follow at Danville Cemetery.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 Wednesday morning at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
Family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 Wednesday morning at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.