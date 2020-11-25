LONGVIEW — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Marilyn Yvonne Beard, 85, of Longview, 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Lakeview Funeral Home prior to the service. Arrangements by Lakeview Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Beard was born July 8, 1935, in Manila, AR, and died November 21, 2020.
Marilyn Yvonne Beard
