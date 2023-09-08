Mario Cavazos
HENDERSON — Services for Mr. Mario Cavazos, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at First Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 12, at the funeral home.
