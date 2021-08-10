Marion Bub Rives
HENDERSON Funeral services for Mr. Marion Bub Rives, 91, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bethel Cemetery. Visitation, 5-7 p.m. on Monday, August 9, at the funeral home. Mr. Rives passed from this life on Friday, August 6, 2021. He was born August 16, 1929.
