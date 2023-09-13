Marion Jones Jr. III
TATUM — Graveside services are scheduled for Marion Jones Jr. III, 11 a.m., Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Smith Chapel Cemetery. Viewing, Friday, September 15, 2023, 1-6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Jones was born January 12, 1980 in Richmond CA and died September 10, 2023.
