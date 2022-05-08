Marion “Pappy” Martaindale
PITTSBURG — Funeral services for Marion Martaindale will be held at 2 PM Monday, May 9, 2022 at Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be at 1 PM Prior to the service. A memorial guestbook may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Official: Gregg County woman charged with murder dies after 'medical emergency' in jail
- 'Mexicajun' restaurant planned for former Johnny Cace's building in Longview
- Dinesh D'Souza Launches "2000 Mules" Through Locals
- Police ID man killed in crash at Hawkins Parkway and Eastman Road
- New owners of 90-year-old Hurst Home in Longview open to seeking historical designation
- Police make arrest in shooting outside Longview nightclub
- Police: Motorcycle was traveling at 'high rate of speed' before fatal crash on Loop 281
- LIVE: NWS reports damage after tornado event in Rusk County
- Police looking for vehicle after pedestrian hit-and-run in Longview
- Things to do in East Texas this weekend
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.