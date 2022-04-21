Marion Perez
LONGVIEW — Marion Fay Perez of Longview, Texas passed away on April 17, 2022, at the age of 73. She was born in Beaumont, Texas on September 8, 1948. A Life Celebration® funeral service for Marion will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022 in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home starting at 2:00 pm . A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
