ORE CITY — Mark Allen Elam, 63, of Avinger, was born September 29, 1959 and passed away September 14, 2023. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. There are no services planned at this time. An online guest book may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
