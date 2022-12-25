Marlin Eugene Wales
MARSHALL — Marlin Eugene Wales, age 56, passed away on 12/8/2022. Mr. Wales was born 3/8/1966 in Ainsworth, Nebraska. Visitation Wed., 12/28/2022 from 6-8pm at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Funeral Service Thurs., 12/29/2022 at 2pm at First Baptist Church in Marshall. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
