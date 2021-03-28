Marolen Morton Mitchell
LONGVIEW — A celebration of the life of Marolen Morton Mitchell will be held at 1:00 in the afternoon on April 3, 2021, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Longview, at 2301 Alpine Road. You are requested to wear your masks, and social distancing will be attempted. Also, beginning at 12:50 Central DST, the service may be live-streamed at Home - Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Longview (uuflongview.org). If using Zoom, the meeting is ID #8960450273 and the password is marolen. Or, the UUFL website will connect to facebook by clicking on “CONTACT US”.https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8960450273?pwd=ejcxRHRWK0dOczRsZXhXeGhIRloxZz09

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.