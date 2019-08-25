HARLETON — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Marshall Woodrow Gregory, Jr., 69, of Harleton, 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Visitation, 6:30 p.m. - 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Meadowbrook Funeral Home. Arrangements by Meadowbrook Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Gregory, Jr. was born September 26, 1949, in Longview, and died August 21, 2019.
