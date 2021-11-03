Martha Ann Harness
CARTHAGE, TEXAS — Services for Mrs. Martha Harness, 85, of Carthage, Texas will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Resthaven Funeral Home in Shawnee Oklahoma. A local visitation will be held 5-7:00 pm Thursday, November 4, 2021 at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage, Texas.
