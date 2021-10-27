Martha Ann Hudson Day Duck
TIMPSON, TEXAS — Martha Ann Hudson Day Duck “Mimi”, 86 of Timpson, Texas will be honored Thursday, October 28th 11am at First Baptist Church of Timpson Texas. Viewing will be at Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage Texas on Wednesday, October 27th from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.
