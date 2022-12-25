Martha E. Baker
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Martha E. Baker, will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, December 26, 2022 in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Martha was born on June 28, 1941 in Beaumont, Texas and died on December 20, 2022 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary will be available online once it is received from the family.
