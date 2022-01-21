Martha Jane Stutler
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Martha Jane Stutler will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Longview on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Mrs. Stutler passed away in the early afternoon of January 19, 2022 at her home in Longview, surrounded by her family.
