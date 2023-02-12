Martha Jean (Tiner) McArthur
MARSHALL — Martha Jean (Tiner) McArthur, age 72, passed away on January 20, 2023. Ms. McArthur was born November 27, 1950 in Union, Mississippi. Memorial Service to be held Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 11am at Morton Baptist Church in Diana, TX. Online condolences at www.meadowbrookfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview High School teacher alleges retaliation for complaint
- Dickey's Barbecue Pit opens in Longview
- UPDATE: Longview ISD board won't consider teacher's termination at Monday meeting
- Business Beat: Longview coffee shop gets permit
- Divorces granted: Jan. 23-27, 2023
- Love to be afraid? Doc Wilkes House of Horrors plans special Valentine's Day event
- Longtime city of Longview attorney to retire
- Tatum Music hopes to move back to longtime Longview location for anniversary
- EPA seeks input on denial for Martin Creek plant request
- Police seeking help in locating missing man
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.