Martha Jo Davis
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Martha Jo Davis, 89, of Henderson, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2023, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lyles-Sanders Cemetery under the direction of Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, July 6, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home.
