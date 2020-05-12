HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Martha Moore Gage, 84, of Minden, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Interment, Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Gage was born May 17, 1935, in Mt. Enterprise, and died May 10, 2020.
Martha Moore Gage
HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Martha Moore Gage, 84, of Minden, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Interment, Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Gage was born May 17, 1935, in Mt. Enterprise, and died May 10, 2020.
HENDERSON — Graveside services are scheduled for Martha Moore Gage, 84, of Minden, 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Interment, Gage Cemetery. Visitation, 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Gage Cemetery. Arrangements by Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Gage was born May 17, 1935, in Mt. Enterprise, and died May 10, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man among 3 arrested in shooting death of motorcyclist
- Family: Whispering Pines reports COVID-19 cases
- Longview sees second COVID-19 death as East Texas region nears 1,400 mark in cases
- Accidental firearm discharge leaves 1 dead in Longview
- ET Football: Louvier leaving Spring Hill after one season
- Police: Longview woman smothered baby to death, tried to kill other daughters
- Police: Longview man charged in Smith County death member of Cossacks bike club
- Longview Mall stores reopen to sparse shoppers
- Nine more COVID-19 cases in Gregg County; total now 114
- 'Totally lost without her': Family, friends recall Longview Christian School principal as dedicated, fun-loving mentor
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.