Marvin “Wayne” Hartt
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Marvin “Wayne” Hartt will be held at the Shiloh Cemetery in Mt Enterprise, TX on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Mr. Hartt passed away on December 1, 2021 in Longview, TX. A full obituary can be seen at raderfh.com/
