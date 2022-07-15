Mary Alice Smith
KARNACK — A graveside service for Mary Alice Smith, 85, of Karnack, Texas will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, July 18, 2022, at Andrews Cemetery in Karnack. A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Downs Funeral Home in Marshall, Texas. Ms. Smith passed away on July 13, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
