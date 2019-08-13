LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Ann Allen, 86, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, Elmira Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Allen was born March 1, 1933, in Hillsboro, and died August 10, 2019.
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Ann Allen, 86, of Longview, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at the Elmira Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment, Elmira Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at Rader Funeral Home. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mrs. Allen was born March 1, 1933, in Hillsboro, and died August 10, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Update: Man shot by police in Longview dies from injuries; officials say he was armed
- Longview police: Two die in three-vehicle crash Tuesday
- Man dies after being shot by police at Longview apartment complex
- Longview superintendents seek solutions for teacher shortage
- Police, family remain mum after fatal shooting of 18-year-old
- Longview ISD announces $8 million in staff raises
- Longview man charged with assaulting father, pulling knife on brother
- Longview woman could lose probation for 2015 criminally negligent homicide after alcohol arrest
- Karnack woman indicted on charge of terroristic threat against public servant
- Man arrested after Saturday morning standoff in Longview
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
-
Aug 13
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.