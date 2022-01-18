Mary Beth Lambeth
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Beth Lambeth, 77, of Henderson, will be 11:00 a.m., Wed., Jan. 19, 2022, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. until service time on Wed., at the funeral home. Mrs. Lambeth passed from this life on Jan. 16, 2022. She was born July 6, 1944.
