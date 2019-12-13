MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Elizabeth Cox, 82, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma South Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Cox was born July 31, 1937, in Marshall, and died December 11, 2019.
Mary Elizabeth Cox
