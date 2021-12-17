Mary Ellen Lowe
FORT WORTH — Funeral service for Mary Ellen Peacock Lowe, 94, of Forth Worth, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation, 10:00 a.m. until the service time on Saturday. Interment will follow at Glenfawn Cemetery. Mrs. Lowe passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She was born September 3, 1927.
