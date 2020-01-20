MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary F. Pitts, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Nail-Haggard Chapel. Interment, Iron Bluff Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Mrs. Pitts was born May 18, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, and died January 18, 2020.
Mary F. Pitts
MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary F. Pitts, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, 10 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Nail-Haggard Chapel. Interment, Iron Bluff Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at funeral home. Arrangements by Nail-Haggard Funeral Home, Daingerfield. Mrs. Pitts was born May 18, 1927, in Mt. Vernon, and died January 18, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.