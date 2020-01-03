LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Grace Ferguson, 73, of Avinger, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma Cemetery South, Marshall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Ferguson was born December 18, 1946, in Daingerfield, TX, and died December 23, 2019.
Mary Grace Ferguson
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Grace Ferguson, 73, of Avinger, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at The Colonial Chapel of Sullivan Funeral Home. Interment, Algoma Cemetery South, Marshall. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Ferguson was born December 18, 1946, in Daingerfield, TX, and died December 23, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.