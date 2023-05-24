Mary Jo Pepper
LONGVIEW — Mary Jo Pass Pepper was born on June 12, 1937 in Timpson, TX and passed away on May 18, 2023 in Gladewater, TX. A memorial service for Mary will be held Saturday, June 3 at White Oak United Methodist Church at 11 o’clock in the morning. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
