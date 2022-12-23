A viewing will take place today at Wilson Royalty Funeral Service of Gladewater, TX from 4:pm til 7:pm
Mary Jones
GILMER,TX — Service of celebration will be held Saturday at 11:am at Murray League Baptist Chuch in Ore City, TX
