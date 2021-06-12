Mary Lee (Cole) McBride
HARLETON — Mary Lee (Cole) McBride, age 80, passed away on June 10, 2021. Mrs. McBride was born on March 14, 1941 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Services are pending for Mrs. McBride. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
