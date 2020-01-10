LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Lene Hopkins, 82, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church. Interment, Christian Hope Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mrs. Hopkins was born January 11, 1937, in Gilmer, and died January 2, 2020.
Mary Lene Hopkins
LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Lene Hopkins, 82, of Gilmer, 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Southside Baptist Church. Interment, Christian Hope Cemetery. Viewing, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020, at Turner Brothers Mortuary. Arrangements by Turner Brothers Mortuary, Gilmer. Mrs. Hopkins was born January 11, 1937, in Gilmer, and died January 2, 2020.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.