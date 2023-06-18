Mary Lou Layne
TYLER — Services for Mary Lou Layne, 82, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled one hour prior to service. Burial will follow service at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery in Tyler. Mrs. Layne was born February 9, 1941 in Longview and passed away June 14, 2023 in Tyler.
