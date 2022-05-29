Mary Lou (Mathews) McNeel
MARSHALL — Funeral services for Mary Lou (Mathews) McNeel, 83 of Waskom will be at 2 PM, Tuesday, May 31 in the chapel of Downs Funeral Home in Marshall. A time of visitation will from 1-2 PM preceding the service. Burial will be in Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Mc Nell passed away on May 25, 2022 in Marshall.
