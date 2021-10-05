Mary Nichols
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Mary Daniels Nichols, 83, of Lone Star will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 4, 2021 at Iron Bluff Cemetery with Bro. Rick Monds officiating. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home. Mary was born November 22, 1937 and passed away October 1, 2021.
