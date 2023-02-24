Mary Nowak
LONGVIEW — Mary Nowak was born in Longview on June 16, 1939 and passed away on February 21, 2023. Funeral services for Mary will be held on Monday, February 27 at 10 am in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home, with a visitation set one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Memory Park Cemetery.
