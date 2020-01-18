TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Mary Pat Eaves, 73, of Overton, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at First Assembly of God Church - Promise Building. Arrangements by Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Eaves was born April 4, 1943, in Dallas, and died December 25, 2019.
Mary Pat Eaves
