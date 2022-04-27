Mary Richardson
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Mary Richardson, 82, will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at Church on the Rock with Bro. Randy Seybert officiating. Burial will follow at Dennis Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs.
