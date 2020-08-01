ADDISON — Mary Sabina Bradbury, 70, of Addison, Interment, Yates Memorial Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Bradbury was born December 19, 1949, in Marshall, and died July 30, 2020.
Mary Sabina Bradbury
