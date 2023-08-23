Mary Saunders Jeter
KILGORE — Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Mary Saunders Jeter, 79, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore. Mrs. Jeter was born on October 12, 1943, in Bend, Oregan and passed away in Kilgore on August 17, 2023. Please leave online condolences at www.raderfuneralhome.com.
