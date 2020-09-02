HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Matt Williams, 64, of Mt. Enterprise, 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Cremation. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mr. Williams was born July 21, 1956, in Golden Meadow, Lousisana, and died August 23, 2020.
Matt Williams
