Matthew “Matt” John Brown
GILMER — Matt Brown, 36, passed away unexpectedly on March 16, 2023. Funeral services for Matt will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 am at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer, with a visitation, Sunday, March 26 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
