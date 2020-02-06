HOUSTON — Funeral services are scheduled for Matthew Scott Meader, 47, of Houston, 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Stanmore Chapel. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 1 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at Stanmore Funeral Home. Arrangements by Stanmore F.H., Longview. Mr. Meader was born June 23, 1972, in Longview, and died January 26, 2020.
Matthew Scott Meader
